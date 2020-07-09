We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wholesome, hearty comfort food doesn’t get much better than this creamy creme fraiche chicken bake

Wholegrain mustard delivers a tasty punch of flavour in our potato, leek and creme fraiche chicken bake. This comforting dinner is under 600 cals and very easy to prepare. Roasting the potatoes for the first 20mins helps them to develop a crisp skin and ensures they will be perfectly soft by the time the chicken is cooked through.

We have served the dish with steamed kale but broccoli, green beans, and even peas are all great options. You might want some crusty fresh bread on hand too to mop up the creamy sauce. Why not give Paul Hollywood’s cob loaf recipe a go?

Ingredients 3tbsp olive oil

2tbsp wholegrain mustard

350g new potatoes, big ones halved

4 skin on chicken breasts

2 large leeks

1tbsp plain four

200g crème fraiche

50ml chicken stock

2tbsp fresh chopped parsley

steamed greens, to serve (we used kale)

Method Preheat oven to 200C/Gas 6. Heat 2tbsp oil and the wholegrain mustard in an oven-proof dish. Once hot toss and the potatoes and toss to coat. Cook for 20mins.

Meanwhile, heat the remaining oil in a frying pan and cook the chicken for 5 minutes on each side until golden. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Fry the leeks until soft.

Add 1tbsp plain flour, pour in the stock then mix in the crème fraiche.

Pour the mixture into the dish with the potatoes and mix. Place the chicken breasts, skin-side up and cook for 20mins or until completely cooked through.

Garnish with the chopped parsley and serve with steamed greens, if liked – we used kale.

Top tip for making Potato, leek and creme fraiche chicken Swap the chicken breast for thighs if you prefer.

