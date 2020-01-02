These potato peel crisps are perfect for using up leftover potato skin. There’s no need for waste with this easy and delicious recipe. Potatoes play a big part in most family meals. We mash, boil or roast them but we often throw the peelings away. This is such a shame as, believe it or not, the peelings are rather delicious when turned into crisps. Yes, really! The next time you peel a potato, don’t throw the peelings away, try this simple recipe instead!

Ingredients Potato peel

1-2 tsp of oil

Salt and pepper, for seasoning

Cumin, paprika or chilli powder (optional)

Method Pre-heat your oven to 200C. First of all you will need to peel your potatoes with a potato peeler. The skin might be too thick if you use a knife.

Potato peel does not keep well, so get the peelings straight onto a baking tray.

Drizzle the oil over your peelings and sprinkle over your chosen seasoning/spices.

Use your hands to mix everything together, until the peelings are evenly coated in the oil and seasoning.

Make sure the peelings are in an even layer and then place into the oven until slightly brown and crunchy, about 8-10 minutes.

Top tip for making Potato peel crisps You can try other vegetable peelings too! How about carrot and parsnip? The peel lasts for up to three days, if wrapped well and stored in the fridge.

