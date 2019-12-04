Learn how to make this classic potato rosti recipe in a few easy steps. This Swiss potato dish is a favourite in many bistros and cafes across the country. It’s delicious served as a filling brunch dish topped with a fried egg and rashers of crispy bacon or with ruffles of smoked salmon and a dollop of herby crème fraiche. Most of us will opt for a cooked breakfast on the weekend, but while the stars of the dish are usually the bacon and sausages and we all love the eggs, beans, mushrooms and tomatoes that go on the plate too, not everyone thinks to add a potato rosti. But when a rosti is added it does just give that extra touch of indulgence. It’s essential to use firm waxy-fleshed potatoes such as Romano for this potato rosti recipe as the texture helps to ensure the grated potato sticks together when it’s fried. This potato rosti recipe serves 4 people and will take only 35 mins to prepare and cook in total. Leftovers can be stored in the fridge and reheated when needed. Store up to 2 days. This rosti is best made and eaten on the same day for the best flavours and texture.

Ingredients 1kg medium-sized waxy potatoes, with skins on

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

25g butter

2tbsp olive oil

Method Cook the whole potatoes in a large pan of boiling salted water for 10-15 mins until just tender. Drain and leave until cool enough to handle.

Peel away the skins from the potatoes and coarsely grate the potato flesh into a bowl. Season with plenty of salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Heat half the butter and oil in a shallow non-stick frying pan. Spoon the grated potato into the pan and press down gently into a round flat cake using a spatula. Fry over a low-medium heat for 8-10 mins until golden brown on the underside.

Invert the rosti on to a plate. Add the rest of the butter and oil to the pan then slide the rosti back into the pan. Fry for a further 8-10 mins until the second side is golden. Cut into wedges to serve.

Top tip for making Potato rosti To make individual potato rosti, divide and shape the grated mixture into 6-8 flat rounds before frying.

Click to rate ( 332 ratings) Sending your rating