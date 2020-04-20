We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Potato salad is a classic recipe often served as part of a summer BBQ or buffet. Quick and easy to make, this warm potato salad recipe makes the perfect side dish to BBQ meats or grilled fish. The potatoes can be served with a light vinaigrette dressing. Or, try a creamier option, which just needs the oil and vinegar replacing with 6tbsp of soured cream or crème fraîche. Potato salad works best with film waxy new potatoes with thin skins such as Charlotte or Jersey Royals. This potato salad recipe serves 4 people and will take only 25 mins to make. Once you’ve perfected this classic recipe you’ll be making it time and time again. If you want to give this classic recipe a twist we’d recommend adding a dash of mint sauce and a handful of capers – this combination will certainly get your tastebuds dancing.

Love potato salad? Try our warm potato salad with smoked mackerel or our crushed potato salad with onions and capers.

Ingredients 1kg salad potatoes, scraped

4 tbsp light olive oil

2 tbsp cider vinegar

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Pinch of caster sugar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 small red onion, peeled and very finely diced

2 tbsp fresh snipped chives

Few sprigs fresh tarragon

Method Boil the potatoes in a large pan of lightly salted water for 10-12 mins until just tender. Drain well and leave to cool for 5 mins.

Place the oil, vinegar, mustard and sugar in a large serving bowl and whisk together until thoroughly blended. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Slice the warm potatoes and toss in the dressing with the red onion. Scatter over the snipped chives and tarragon and serve warm or cold.

Top tip for making Potato salad Leave the skins on the potatoes for more flavour and fibre, just lightly scrub before boiling to remove any dirt.

Click to rate ( 112 ratings) Sending your rating