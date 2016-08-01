We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This creamy, classic potato soup recipe is so easy to make, inexpensive and yet so delicious. It is best made in the winter with floury potatoes that will make a creamy puree. The soup makes a tasty starter, or even a hearty lunch served with crusty bread, or why not serve in a mug on bonfire night too. This potato soup takes around 20 mins to prepare and 20 mins to cook. It’s a family favourite that serves 4-6 people. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for a few days or in the freezer for up to 1 month. Make sure you defrost thoroughly before reheating.

Ingredients 25g butter

1tbsp sunflower oil

1 large onion, peeled and diced

500g floury potatoes , peeled and roughly chopped

600ml vegetable or chicken stock

300ml milk

100ml single cream (optional)

To garnish; snipped chives or spring onions

Method Place the butter and oil in a large saucepan and heat. Add the onions and cook over a medium heat for about 5 mins until transparent and tender, but not browned. Add the potatoes and pour in the stock. Cover with a tight fitting lid and bring to the boil then simmer for 15 mins or until the potatoes are tender and falling apart.

Add the milk to the pan then pour everything into a liquidiser and puree until smooth. Return the soup to the pan, season to taste, then add the cream if liked. Serve hot with snipped chives or sliced spring onions

Top tip for making Potato soup If liked you can add leeks or bacon to this hot soup when frying the onions, or add a little cauliflower to the potatoes when boiling.

Click to rate ( 33 ratings) Sending your rating