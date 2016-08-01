This creamy, classic potato soup recipe is so easy to make, inexpensive and yet so delicious. It is best made in the winter with floury potatoes that will make a creamy puree. The soup makes a tasty starter, or even a hearty lunch served with crusty bread, or why not serve in a mug on bonfire night too. This potato soup takes around 20 mins to prepare and 20 mins to cook. It’s a family favourite that serves 4-6 people. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for a few days or in the freezer for up to 1 month. Make sure you defrost thoroughly before reheating.
Ingredients
- 25g butter
- 1tbsp sunflower oil
- 1 large onion, peeled and diced
- 500g floury potatoes , peeled and roughly chopped
- 600ml vegetable or chicken stock
- 300ml milk
- 100ml single cream (optional)
- To garnish; snipped chives or spring onions
Method
Place the butter and oil in a large saucepan and heat. Add the onions and cook over a medium heat for about 5 mins until transparent and tender, but not browned. Add the potatoes and pour in the stock. Cover with a tight fitting lid and bring to the boil then simmer for 15 mins or until the potatoes are tender and falling apart.
Add the milk to the pan then pour everything into a liquidiser and puree until smooth. Return the soup to the pan, season to taste, then add the cream if liked. Serve hot with snipped chives or sliced spring onions
Top tip for making Potato soup
If liked you can add leeks or bacon to this hot soup when frying the onions, or add a little cauliflower to the potatoes when boiling.