Such an understated recipe, but packed full of flavour and nutritious ingredients.

There’s nothing worse than running out of ideas when you’ve still got a couple of potatoes left in a bag and tuna in the cupboard. You’ve done the jacket potato and the layer traybake, it’s time to look for something new.

This recipe is super simple and works for everyone, as there are different components you can swap in and out depending on different tastes.

If you’re looking to add another hit of protein to these crushed potatoes and tuna, why not hard-boil an egg and add it gently to the top. It’s a great way of getting in the maximum amount of protein, while still having a dish that tastes great.

Ingredients 800g medium potatoes, diced, skin-on

1tbsp oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 x 200g cans tuna in spring water, drained

330g can sweetcorn, drained

20g pack parsley, chopped (optional)

Method Boil the potatoes for approx 8 minutes until tender, then drain.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the onion for 4-5 minutes, add the potatoes and crush roughly. Add the tuna and sweetcorn and stir fry for 2-3 minutes until heated through. Season to taste.

Garnish with parsley, if using, and serve.

Top tip for making Crushed potatoes with tuna Add a handful of frozen peas for the last 5 minutes of cooking time

Click to rate ( 442 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week