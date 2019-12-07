These prawn cocktail with salmon parcels are perfect for starting your Christmas dinner, or any other special occasion.

The prawn cocktail has managed to stay fashionable (well, sort of) since the 1960s. Never out of place at a dinner party, we’ve made our prawn cocktails extra special by wrapping them in smoked salmon. We’ve also used tiger prawns to add glamour but you can use smaller prawns if you’re on a budget or find them easier to get hold of. Even better, these can be assembled a couple of hours before serving, and garnished just before taking to the table. Perfect for Christmas starter or any special occasion when you’re making a whole range of dishes. For a fruit twist, try our top-rated prawn cocktail recipe.

Ingredients 200g smoked salmon slices

150g cooked tiger prawns

1 ready-to-eat avocado, peeled and cut into cubes

for the Marie Rose sauce:

5 heaped tbsp mayonnaise

3tbsp tomato ketchup or chutney

2tsp Worcestershire sauce

splash of Tabasco sauce juice of 1 lemon

1tsp paprikasalad leaves, to serve

you will need:

4 ramekins, lightly oiled and lined with cling film

Method Line the prepared ramekins with the smoked salmon, allowing an overhang, as you’ll need to fold this over the bases once filled.

For the Marie Rose sauce, mix together the mayonnaise, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco.

Season to taste with lemon juice and salt and pepper. Reserve 4 tiger prawns for decorating the tops. Mix the remaining prawns, along with the avocado, into the sauce and use to fill each of the lined ramekins. Fold the overhang of smoked salmon over the top and place in the fridge until ready to serve.

To serve, turn out the prawn cocktail parcels carefully onto serving plates and garnish with the salad leaves. Place a whole tiger prawn on top and finish with a sprinkling of paprika.