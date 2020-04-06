Inspired by the classic Chocolate Chunk Cookie, Pret has released a dark chocolate chunk cookie recipe to fill our cravings at home.

If you can’t get to the high street, then a Pret chocolate chunk cookie recipe is exactly what you need. These beloved bakers are famous for their moist and delightfully sweet cookies, ranging in flavours from classic chocolate to pecan, white and caramel.

This recipe is a delightful dark chocolate twist on the classic milk chocolate recipe, using seven ingredients to serve up eight delicious chocolate chip cookies. Instead of enjoying these at your desk over lunchtime as you would normally, you can enjoy freshly baked Pret cookies, straight out of the oven in the comfort of your own home. Dreamy!

The recipe chain has shared a whole host of their recipes on social media under the hashtag #PretRecipeBook to give us all a flavour of their deliciously doughy, crispy recipes at home.

Like most other cookie recipes, you can easily customise this one to fill it with the flavours you love the most. Use milk chocolate instead of dark for a creamier finish, or white chocolate for a lighter, sweeter alternative.

If you’re looking for a recipe that’s even simpler than this Pret dark chocolate chunk cookie recipe, have a look at our recipe for easy chocolate chip cookies.

Ingredients 110g unsalted butter

170g caster sugar

85g light brown sugar

1 whole egg

190g self-raising flour

3g salt

120g large dark chocolate buttons

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C. Melt the butter in a saucepan or microwave, until just melted (but not hot).

Using a stand mixer or electric beaters, beat the butter with the caster and brown sugars until well combined. Add the egg and beat on low speed until just incorporated – 10-15 seconds or so. Don’t overbeat as this will result in a firm dough.

Add the flour and salt. Mix until a smooth dough forms – again, be careful not to overmix!

Add the chocolate buttons to the dough and combine with your hands. For a good distribution of chocolate, don’t be afraid to break up some of the buttons into pieces or chop them slightly beforehand.

Scoop out 8 balls of dough and place on a non-stick or lined baking tray. Make sure there is plenty space between them as the dough will spread out in the oven. Press them down lightly with your palm to flatten them out a little and bake for 10-12 minutes until the cookies look puffed up and golden.

Let the cookies cool on the pan for around 30 minutes as they will settle and sink into a dense buttery cookie.

Top tip for making Pret A Manger dark chocolate chunk cookie recipe Best enjoyed warm (or place in an airtight container and eat within 3 days)

