These prosecco cream puffs are just for grown ups, and all the better for it!

Choux pastry is a light mixture made from eggs, butter, flour and water. It’s light and crispy with an airy texture. Apparently the pastry is named after the word for ‘cabbage’ in French, which is choux. This is thought to have been because profiteroles, which are made from choux pastry, are the shape of small cabbages. Choux pastry is not the easies to make and it is often runny because of the addition of too much egg. Eggs all are different sizes and weights so it’s best to add a little at a time until you have the right texture.

Ingredients For the Choux pastry:

50g unsalted butter, melted

125ml whole milk

1tsp caster sugar

1/4tsp salt

75g plain flour

2 eggs

For the filling:

4tbsp strawberry compote

For the cream:

250ml double cream

2tbsp prosecco

1tbsp icing sugar

1tsp vanilla essence

You will need:

Disposable piping bags

Large star piping nozzle

Method Preheat the oven to heat the oven to 170C/Gas3. To make to choux pastry: bring the butter, milk, salt and sugar to the boil in a medium sized saucepan, remove from the heat and add the flour, beat until smooth. Return the pan to a medium heat and cook, mixing continuously for about 3-5 mins, until the dough begins to faintly sizzle and stick to the bottom of the pan. Turn out into a bowl leave for 5 mins.

Beat the eggs, then very gradually incorporate into the dough, beating well so each addition is fully incorporated, keep adding the egg until the mixture becomes smooth and glossy with a dropping consistency, you may not need to use all of the egg or if the mixture is too firm add a little more.

Put the mixture into a piping bag pipe and cut the end to create a cm thick hole. Pipe the choux out 2cm thick and 10-12cm long lines onto a lined baking tray leaving space between them. If there are any lumps gently smooth with a wet finger or pastry brush.

Bake for 50 mins until golden and dry (do not open the oven while cooking). Cool for 20 mins then cut in half.

Whip the cream with the prosecco, icing sugar and vanilla.

To assemble cup each éclair in half length ways. Using a star nozzle in a piping bag pipe on the cream and top with a little compote.

Top tip for making Prosecco cream puffs Drying out your choux pastry in the oven while cooking will ensure they don’t become soggy when you add your fillings.

