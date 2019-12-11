Puff pastry mince pies have just four ingredients, so they are a quick and easy recipe that’s perfect for introducing the kids to Christmas baking. This recipe makes 18 delicious, soft puff pastry mince pies and takes around 1hr to prepare and cook – they’re well worth the wait! This puff pastry mince pie recipe uses ready-made puff pastry which speeds up the making process and is great for all baking levels and skills. Serve them as a Christmas Eve treat with a glass of mulled wine or hot chocolate. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight tin or Tupperware in a cool area. Make sure you eat them within 2-3 days of baking. You could warm them up gently in the oven again to give them their original softness and warmness back. These puff pastry mince pies are a real Christmas treat! Love festive baking? We’ve got loads more lovely Christmas recipes right here!

Ingredients 2 ready-roll puff pastry sheets

411g jar ready-made mincemeat (2tsp per pie)

1 medium egg, beaten

2tbsp demerara sugar

Method Heat the oven to 190°C/gas mark 5. On a lightly floured surface, roll out 1 puff pastry sheet so that it’s as thick as a £1 coin. Using a plastic knife, trim off 1cm from each edge, reserving the trimmings.

Onto this sheet, dollop 2 teaspoons mincemeat into 3 x 6 rows, evenly spaced apart, so that you have 18 little mounds of mincemeat. Gently dampen around each mound with a little water using a pastry brush.

Lay the second sheet directly on top, encouraging the pastry to form a ravioli-shaped parcel around each little mound. Cut in straight lines in the grooves between the parcels

Bring the reserved pastry together and roll out. Cut out tiny star shapes, brush the underside with egg and stick onto the top of the pies.

Use a fork to crimp the edges of each parcel together and snip 2 little holes in the top with plastic scissors. Brush with more egg, sprinkle with sugar, then transfer to 2 baking trays lined with baking parchment. Bake for 20 mins until puffed and golden.

Top tip for making Puff pastry mince pies Not keen on mincemeat? These little parcels would be delicious filled with jam, marmalade or compote instead.