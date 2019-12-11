Pulled jackfruit hoisin pancakes are a clever vegan hack that re-creates a Chinese favourite. Jackfruit is a trendy vegan meat alternative that is both healthy and sustainable. It’s part of the fig family and is native to South West India. It has a neutral flavour that makes it work well in a variety of dishes. Pulled jackfruit has a texture that is so meaty and makes a great substitute for duck or pulled pork. Our vegan hoisin pancakes are so easy to make and taste just like the real deal. If you have one vegan or vegetarian to feed, you can just use one can of jackfruit along with a regular shop-bought or takeaway hoisin duck meal set, so no one has to miss out! This recipe makes enough pulled jackfruit hoisin pancakes for 4 people as a starter, but you could double the amount of jackfruit to make it a more substantial meal.

Ingredients 1 can of jackfruit in brine

200ml hoisin sauce

1 cucumber, cut into matchsticks

3 spring onions, cut into matchsticks

12 ready-made Chinese pancakes

Method Drain the can of jackfruit and shred the pieces with two forks, or using your hands, until the fruit is all broken up. Heat the shredded jackfruit and 100ml hoisin sauce in a frying pan, stirring now and then, until the fruit has softened and is completely coated in the sauce.

Meanwhile, cut the cucumber and spring onion into matchsticks, and heat the pancakes in the microwave for 30 seconds, or according to package instructions.

Serve the individual components separately and allow everyone to build their own pancakes, by topping with the shredded jackfruit, extra hoisin sauce and crunchy vegetables.