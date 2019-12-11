Pumpkin soup is a delicious, low-fat soup recipe that's perfect for cold days and nights when you're looking for a warming meal.

This pumpkin soup is so easy to make and serves up to four people. And the best part? This delicious winter soup only takes 20 mins to prep. If you want to make pumpkin soup at home, this is one of those good, simple soup recipes to try. A thick and creamy soup, you’ll find this recipe filling. Plus, it’s a great way for using up leftover pumpkin in the winter months. Infused with onion and garlic, this flavoured-packed soup is a real winner. Serve with a crusty white loaf or healthy seeded bread rolls and enjoy. Pumpkin soup recipes are best served at Halloween and for Bonfire Night too. To add a spooky twist to this Halloween pumpkin party food, why not serve it with breadstick ‘broomsticks’? This recipe shows you how to make breadstick ‘broomsticks’ too which are a great side when serving for Halloween – the kids will love them.

Ingredients 2tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

700g (1lb 6oz) pumpkin flesh, roughly chopped (can use butternut squash instead)

2 sweet potatoes, peeled and roughly chopped

1.2 ltrs (2pts) water or vegetable stock

200ml (7fl oz) milk or soya light alternative to milk

4tbsp cream or soya alternative to cream

For the 'broomsticks'

4 part-baked breadsticks

2tbsp olive oil

Method Heat the olive oil in a large pan, add the onion and garlic and cook for a few minutes to soften.

Add the pumpkin and sweet potato and cook for a couple of mins, then add the water or stock. Season with salt and ground black pepper, cover and bring to the boil, then simmer for 25 mins until the pumpkin and sweet potato are really tender.

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas mark 6. Cut the bread in half lengthways, then make several cuts one third of the way up the length to look like broom bristles. Repeat with the other bread, put onto a large baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Bake for 5-8 mins until golden.

Stir the soya light into the soup, whiz everything together in blender or processor in batches until smooth. Return to the pan and gently warm through. Pour into bowls and finish with a swirl of soya alternative to cream.

Top tip for making Pumpkin soup To spice up your pumpkin soup, crumble in a pinch of dried chilli when you're cooking the onion.

