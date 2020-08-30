We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Queen of puddings is a delicious and traditional British dessert that really is a dish fit for royalty. With thick custard and sweet jam topped with light and fluffy meringue, these cannot be frozen but that just means you have to eat them all! What a shame… If you like trifle there is a strong chance you’re going to love this dessert. It’s very similar but there isn’t a standalone sponge layer. The jam replaces jelly and there’s meringue instead of cream. We have made this using individual ramekins but you could experiment with one larger dish if you like.

Ingredients 568ml carton of full-fat milk

Grated rind of 1 large lemon

3 medium eggs, separated

55g (2oz) caster sugar

115g (4oz) brioche, broken into crumbs

9 tbsp strawberry jam, warmed

For the topping:

175g (6oz) caster sugar

Method Preheat the oven to 170°C, 325°F, gas mark 3. Pour the milk into a pan, add the lemon rind and bring to the boil. Meanwhile, in a bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and caster sugar until pale and thick. Gradually whisk in the hot milk mixture and stir in the brioche crumbs.

Place the ramekins in a roasting tin and fill each one with the lemon custard mixture. Pour boiling water around the ramekins to make a bain-marie and bake for 30 mins, or until the mixture has just set.

Remove the ramekins from the oven, brush the jam liberally over the top of the mixture and transfer to a grill pan.

For the topping: Whisk the egg whites until stiff, but not dry, then gradually whisk in the sugar to make a meringue mixture.

Spoon or pipe the mixture on top of the jam in the ramekins and flash under a preheated grill for 1 to 2 mins or until golden. Serve immediately.

Top tip for making Queen of puddings This dessert isn't suitable for freezing so you'll have to eat it all up asap. What a shame!

