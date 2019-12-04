Quiche Lorraine is a traditional French dish that makes an easy family meal. This recipe for quiche makes a delicious lunch served cold or a tasty addition to a party buffet. To make this easy quiche Lorraine recipe, you’ll need around 25 mins to prep and 35 mins to let it cook. We’ve included instructions for how to make the pastry from scratch, so you’ll have a delicious homemade dish. To make the pastry for this simple quiche recipe, you only need two ingredients – butter and flour. Making the filling for this easy and quick quiche Lorraine is also straightforward – all you need is eggs, single cream, bacon and mature Cheddar or Gruyère cheese. These are the ingredients for a basic quiche Lorraine but you can add other ingredients to the filling if you fancy, like onions. Serve this delicious quiche on a weeknight with a crisp green salad – we bet the entire family will fall in love with it!

Ingredients For the pastry:

125g plain flour

50g butter, diced

For the filling:

2 eggs

150ml single cream

50g back bacon, diced

50g mature Cheddar or Gruyère cheese, grated

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C. Sift the flour and a pinch of salt into a bowl. Add the butter and, using your fingertips, rub it into the flour to form fine breadcrumbs. Sprinkle over 2tbsp ice cold water and mix into the crumbs to make a soft dough. Wrap the dough in clingfilm and chill for 20 mins.

Roll out the dough and use to line a 17cm fluted flan tin. Line with greaseproof paper and fill with baking beans. Bake for 10 mins, remove from the oven and take out the paper and beans.

To make the filling, whisk the eggs and cream together in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Stir in the diced bacon and cheese and pour the mixture into the pastry case. Reduce the oven temperature to 180°C and bake for 20 to 25 mins, until the pastry is golden and the filling is just set in the centre.

Top tip for making Quiche Lorraine Turn your quiche lorraine into a quiche alsacienne by adding some chopped onion to the filling mix.