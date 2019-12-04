An easy fish pie is the perfect warming mid-week meal for the whole family, especially when it's as quick to make as ours.

This quick and easy fish pie is made with salmon and cod. Along with peas and crème fraiche, this pie is topped with mash and is a great-value filling family meal. This recipe serves 4 people and takes about 30 mins to whip up. The mash is light and creamy on top. If you’re serving for kids and want to sneak some more veggies into the thier diets why not add carrots, butternut squash or sweet potato to the mash topping. You could also add other veggies into the filling too like sweetcorn or spinach. This easy fish pie can also be made with a packet of mixed fish instead of salmon and cod fillets – just use the same quantities.

Ingredients 750g potatoes, e.g. King Edwards, cut into large chunks

Knob of butter

3tbsp milk

2 salmon fillets (approx. 350g) cubed

250g cod fillet, cubed

100g peas

200g crème fraiche

Method Preheat the oven to 200ºC (gas mark 6).

Boil the potatoes for 10-12 mins until tender then drain. Mash with butter and milk and season.

Cook the salmon and cod in a pan of boiling water for 5 mins then drain and return to the pan. Add the peas, chives, crème fraiche and seasoning and cook gently for 2-3 mins.

Transfer to an ovenproof dish and top with the mashed potato. Bake for 10 mins until golden.

Top tip for making Quick and easy fish pie If you can't buy cod and salmon seperately, buy a packet of mixed fish instead.

