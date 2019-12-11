This quick chickpea and sweet potato curry is a speedy and delicious curry, packed with delicious garlic, ginger and lime. Adjust the spicing to suit your own tastes – and have a tasty meal in minutes! With tomatoes, coconut milk and warming chilli, this is a great meal to make when it’s cold outside and you’re in a rush. The sweet coconut milk balances the heat of the chilli, making this a curry everyone can enjoy. With chickpeas, sweet potatoes, peas and tomatoes, this is four of five a day in one bowl.

Ingredients 2-3 sweet potatoes, depending on size

2 cloves garlic

1cm piece root ginger

1tsp chilli powder

1tbsp olive oil

2 cans chickpeas in water (500g drained weight)

500g passata

250ml coconut milk

100g frozen peas

A lime (optional)

Method Put the kettle on with enough water to cook the potatoes. Peel and dice the sweet potatoes, and boil them until just tender.

Meanwhile, peel and crush the garlic, and peel and finely chop the ginger.

Heat the oil over a medium heat, and sweat the garlic and ginger for about 2mins. Add the chilli powder to taste (½ – 1 tsp).

Drain the sweet potatoes and chickpeas, and add them to the pan with the tomatoes. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat.

Stir in the coconut milk and the peas. Heat for 3-4mins until the peas are hot through. Squeeze in the juice of half a lime, if using.

Serve with extra lime, and naan or rice if desired.

Top tip for making Quick chickpea and sweet potato curry This recipe is both dairy-free and vegan. You could add a cooked, chopped chicken breast between stages 4 and 5 if you like.

