Quick chickpea and sweet potato curry recipe

serves:

4

Skill:

easy

Cost:

cheap

Prep:

05 min

Cooking:

15 min

This quick chickpea and sweet potato curry is a speedy and delicious curry, packed with delicious garlic, ginger and lime. Adjust the spicing to suit your own tastes – and have a tasty meal in minutes! With tomatoes, coconut milk and warming chilli, this is a great meal to make when it’s cold outside and you’re in a rush. The sweet coconut milk balances the heat of the chilli, making this a curry everyone can enjoy. With chickpeas, sweet potatoes, peas and tomatoes, this is four of five a day in one bowl.

Ingredients

  • 2-3 sweet potatoes, depending on size
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1cm piece root ginger
  • 1tsp chilli powder
  • 1tbsp olive oil
  • 2 cans chickpeas in water (500g drained weight)
  • 500g passata
  • 250ml coconut milk
  • 100g frozen peas
  • A lime (optional)

Method

  • Put the kettle on with enough water to cook the potatoes. Peel and dice the sweet potatoes, and boil them until just tender.

  • Meanwhile, peel and crush the garlic, and peel and finely chop the ginger.

  • Heat the oil over a medium heat, and sweat the garlic and ginger for about 2mins. Add the chilli powder to taste (½ – 1 tsp).

  • Drain the sweet potatoes and chickpeas, and add them to the pan with the tomatoes. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat.

  • Stir in the coconut milk and the peas. Heat for 3-4mins until the peas are hot through. Squeeze in the juice of half a lime, if using.

  • Serve with extra lime, and naan or rice if desired.

Top tip for making Quick chickpea and sweet potato curry

This recipe is both dairy-free and vegan. You could add a cooked, chopped chicken breast between stages 4 and 5 if you like.

