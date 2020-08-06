We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

What’s not to love in our quick crispy mozzarella chicken? Succulent chicken, rich tomato sauce and hot melting cheese sounds like a match made in flavour heaven to us.

How do you make breaded chicken even more tasty? Add a rich tomato sauce and oozy, melted mozzarella of course! Our quick crispy mozzarella chicken is best served hot with a crunchy side salad but leftovers could also be sliced and served in a crusty bread sandwich with a generous dollop of mayonnaise. This Italian-inspired recipe is ready in under and hour and is sure to a hit with the whole family. Instead of frying the chicken you could cook it under the grill, it will shave off a few calories. Make sure the juices run clear and the internal temperature is 74C, for more tips on how to cook chicken, read our guide here.

Ingredients 2 chicken breasts , sliced lengthways

2 tbsp plain flour

1 tsp Italian herb seasoning

salt and pepper

2 shallots, finely sliced

1 cloved garlic, finely sliced

500g cherry tomatoes

400g mozzarella, sliced

150ml dry white wine

100g parmesan, grated

Basil, to garnish

Method Slice chicken breasts in half. Place the flour on a large plate and season with salt and pepper and the dried Italian herbs mix. Dip the chicken in the seasoned flour, ensuring it sticks to the meat evenly. Heat a large pan on medium high and add the oil. Fry the chicken until golden on both sides. Remove the chicken from the pan and set to one side.

Fry shallots with a pinch of salt for 5 mins until softened, add garlic and fry for 30 secs. Add the tomatoes and wine and cook for another 5 mins until they have softened.

Return chicken to the pan. Lay the slices of mozzarella over the chicken breast and then sprinkle over the Parmesan. Grill for 5 mins until melted and golden. Garnish with a few leaves of basil.

Top tip for making Quick crispy mozzarella chicken Gluten free breadcrumbs would work well in place of flour. We like Crimble’s

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week