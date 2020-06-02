We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This simple fry-up recipe is quick, easy and ready in half hour. Make it all in one-pot which means you can spend less time washing up and more time enjoying this tasty breakfast recipe. Soft mushrooms, egg and spinach makes this fry-up a favourite.

This mouth-watering one-pot is the perfect brunch option for the whole family. Ready in just 30 minutes, this recipe serves 3 but can be doubled to serve a bigger family. A portion of this quick farmhouse fry-up works out at only 221 calories per serving.

Ingredients 4tsp rapeseed oil

300g sliced, cooked potatoes,

250g sliced mushrooms

100g torn chard leaves,

3 eggs

Dried chilli flakes

Shavings of Parmesan or Cheddar

Baguette.

Method Warm 2 tsp rapeseed oil in a pan, add 300g of sliced, cooked potatoes, and sauté over a medium heat for 4-5 mins, until browned.

Remove from pan and set aside.

Add another 2 tsp oil to the pan, along with 250g sliced mushrooms. Put the lid on the pan, place over a medium heat for 5 mins. Remove lid, turn up the heat and fry until the liquid is absorbed and the mushrooms are browned.

Put the potatoes back in. Add 100g torn chard leaves, wilt for a minute, then break in 3 eggs. Replace lid and cook until the eggs have just set.

Drizzle with a little oil flavoured with dried chilli flakes, if you like. Serve with shavings of Parmesan or Cheddar and hunks of baguette.

Top tip for making Quick farmhouse fry-up If you prefer, you can use spring cabbageor ready-chopped kale instead of chard.

Click to rate ( 75 ratings) Sending your rating