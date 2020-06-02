Trending:

Quick farmhouse fry-up recipe

Click to rate
(75 ratings)
Sending your rating
GoodtoKnow
serves: 3
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 15 min
Cooking: 15 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 221 kCal 11%
Fat 12g 17%
  -  Saturates 2.5g 13%
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • This simple fry-up recipe is quick, easy and ready in half hour. Make it all in one-pot which means you can spend less time washing up and more time enjoying this tasty breakfast recipe. Soft mushrooms, egg and spinach makes this fry-up a favourite.

    This mouth-watering one-pot is the perfect brunch option for the whole family. Ready in just 30 minutes, this recipe serves 3 but can be doubled to serve a bigger family. A portion of this quick farmhouse fry-up works out at only 221 calories per serving.

    Ingredients

    • 4tsp rapeseed oil
    • 300g sliced, cooked potatoes,
    • 250g sliced mushrooms
    • 100g torn chard leaves,
    • 3 eggs
    • Dried chilli flakes
    • Shavings of Parmesan or Cheddar
    • Baguette.

    Method

    • Warm 2 tsp rapeseed oil in a pan, add 300g of sliced, cooked potatoes, and sauté over a medium heat for 4-5 mins, until browned.

    • Remove from pan and set aside.

    • Add another 2 tsp oil to the pan, along with 250g sliced mushrooms. Put the lid on the pan, place over a medium heat for 5 mins. Remove lid, turn up the heat and fry until the liquid is absorbed and the mushrooms are browned.

    • Put the potatoes back in. Add 100g torn chard leaves, wilt for a minute, then break in 3 eggs. Replace lid and cook until the eggs have just set.

    • Drizzle with a little oil flavoured with dried chilli flakes, if you like. Serve with shavings of Parmesan or Cheddar and hunks of baguette.

    Top tip for making Quick farmhouse fry-up

    If you prefer, you can use spring cabbageor ready-chopped kale instead of chard.

    Click to rate
    (75 ratings)
    Sending your rating

    More Recipe Ideas

    Explore More