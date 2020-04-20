Our quick-fry lemon sole with shrimp and caper butter is a tasty supper served with a potato salad and a green salad. Serving 4 people, this delicious piece of fish is bursting with flavour. Cooked to perfection, you’re sure to make this lemon sole recipe time and time again. A portion of this fish recipe works out at only 280 calories per serving.
Ingredients
- 50g butter, plus extra for frying
- 2tbsp capers, roughly chopped
- 1tbsp finely chopped curly parsley
- 4 boneless lemon sole fillets
- 2tbsp plain flour
- pinch of cayenne pepper
- 57g tub potted brown shrimps
- ground white pepper
- ½
- lemon
- boiled potatoes, to serve
Method
Melt the butter in a small saucepan. Add the capers and heat through for a few mins, then stir in the parsley and set aside.
Pat the fish dry with kitchen paper and set aside. Sprinkle the flour onto a large plate and season with cayenne pepper and salt and pepper. Dip the fish into the flour to lightly coat both sides.
Heat a knob of butter in a large frying pan and once foaming, add the fish, skin-side down. Cook for 2 mins, turn over and cook for a further 1-2 mins until just cooked through.
Add the shrimps to the caper butter, season with pepper and a squeeze of lemon; heat through gently. Serve with the fish and the boiled potatoes.
Top tip for making Quick-fry lemon sole with shrimp and caper butter
This fish is perfect served with boiled potatoes and salad.