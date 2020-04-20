Trending:

Quick-fry lemon sole with shrimp and caper butter recipe

serves: 4
Skill: easy
Prep: 10 min
Cooking: 10 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 280 kCal 14%
Fat 15g 21%
  -  Saturates 8g 40%
    • Our quick-fry lemon sole with shrimp and caper butter is a tasty supper served with a potato salad and a green salad. Serving 4 people, this delicious piece of fish is bursting with flavour. Cooked to perfection, you’re sure to make this lemon sole recipe time and time again. A portion of this fish recipe works out at only 280 calories per serving.

    Ingredients

    • 50g butter, plus extra for frying
    • 2tbsp capers, roughly chopped
    • 1tbsp finely chopped curly parsley
    • 4 boneless lemon sole fillets
    • 2tbsp plain flour
    • pinch of cayenne pepper
    • 57g tub potted brown shrimps
    • ground white pepper
    • ½
    • lemon
    • boiled potatoes, to serve

    Method

    • Melt the butter in a small saucepan. Add the capers and heat through for a few mins, then stir in the parsley and set aside.

    • Pat the fish dry with kitchen paper and set aside. Sprinkle the flour onto a large plate and season with cayenne pepper and salt and pepper. Dip the fish into the flour to lightly coat both sides.

    • Heat a knob of butter in a large frying pan and once foaming, add the fish, skin-side down. Cook for 2 mins, turn over and cook for a further 1-2 mins until just cooked through.

    • Add the shrimps to the caper butter, season with pepper and a squeeze of lemon; heat through gently. Serve with the fish and the boiled potatoes.

    Top tip for making Quick-fry lemon sole with shrimp and caper butter

    This fish is perfect served with boiled potatoes and salad.

