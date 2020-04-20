We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our quick-fry lemon sole with shrimp and caper butter is a tasty supper served with a potato salad and a green salad. Serving 4 people, this delicious piece of fish is bursting with flavour. Cooked to perfection, you’re sure to make this lemon sole recipe time and time again. A portion of this fish recipe works out at only 280 calories per serving.

Ingredients 50g butter, plus extra for frying

2tbsp capers, roughly chopped

1tbsp finely chopped curly parsley

4 boneless lemon sole fillets

2tbsp plain flour

pinch of cayenne pepper

57g tub potted brown shrimps

ground white pepper

½

lemon

boiled potatoes, to serve

Method Melt the butter in a small saucepan. Add the capers and heat through for a few mins, then stir in the parsley and set aside.

Pat the fish dry with kitchen paper and set aside. Sprinkle the flour onto a large plate and season with cayenne pepper and salt and pepper. Dip the fish into the flour to lightly coat both sides.

Heat a knob of butter in a large frying pan and once foaming, add the fish, skin-side down. Cook for 2 mins, turn over and cook for a further 1-2 mins until just cooked through.

Add the shrimps to the caper butter, season with pepper and a squeeze of lemon; heat through gently. Serve with the fish and the boiled potatoes.

Top tip for making Quick-fry lemon sole with shrimp and caper butter This fish is perfect served with boiled potatoes and salad.

Click to rate ( 122 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week