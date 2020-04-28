We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our quick lemon meringue pie recipe is a real crowd pleaser and it only has four ingredients!

This quick lemon meringue pie recipe is the perfect cheat’s recipe that takes only 30 mins to prepare. This delicious sweet pie serves 6 people and is a speedy option for a classic fresh dessert. Because our lemon meringue only uses 4 ingredients – readymade shortcrust pastry, lemon curd, eggs and sugar – it’s so simple. And this easy lemon meringue pie is a real family favourite and perfect for serving up after a hearty Sunday roast. This pie is best made and eaten on the same day. But, if you have any leftovers, store in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

Ingredients 1 packet of ready-made shortcrust pastry

8 tbsp of lemon curd, from a jar

6 eggs

300g caster sugar

Method Preheat the oven to 190°C, gas 5 and grease a 22cm tin.

Roll out the pastry to generously fit the tin. Line the tin with the pastry.

Spoon the lemon curd into the pastry lined tin and spread evenly to the edges.

For the meringue, whisk the egg whites in a large bowl until they form stiff peaks (this means you can hold the bowl upside down above your head and it will not fall out). Whisk in the caster sugar, a spoonful at a time.

Spoon the meringue mixture on top of the lemon curd.

Bake the pie for about 45 minutes until the meringue is crisp on the outside and soft and marshmallow-like underneath.

Serve warm or cold in slices.

Top tip for making Quick lemon meringue pie For an extra cheat, bake the pastry case and filling for 45 mins and then crumble 4 ready made meringue nests on top of the lemon curd.

