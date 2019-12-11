Quinoa porridge is a trendy twist on a British breakfast staple. We all know porridge is good for us, but it can get a little boring. For something different, swap oats for protein-packed quinoa, for a breakfast that is extra filling, full of goodness, and easy to make. It’s gluten and dairy free, suitable for vegans, and is a warming and comforting way to start the day – perfect for those frosty winter mornings. Use seasonal fresh berries and toasted nuts or seeds to add an extra dimension of flavour to your quinoa porridge. You can play around with other toppings, such as nut butters, granola, or sliced banana, to tailor this recipe to your own tastes. We used coconut milk for this creamy quinoa porridge, but if you don’t like coconut, you could substitute in any other non dairy milk, such as almond, soy, or oat milk. This quinoa porridge will keep you feeling full and satisfied as you tackle the day ahead, but won’t leave you feeling weighed down or bloated. It is so important to start the day with a balanced breakfast, and this quinoa porridge is a delicious, beautiful, and oh-so-Instagrammable way to do so.

Ingredients 80g quinoa, we used mixed coloured quinoa

300ml coconut milk

1tbsp maple syrup

1tsp cinnamon

pinch of salt

berries and toasted seeds, to decorate

Method Rinse the quinoa in a sieve, add to a small saucepan with the coconut milk and bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Add the syrup, cinnamon, vanilla and salt and mix well.

Cover and leave to simmer for 20-25 minutes until the quinoa is cooked and all the liquid has been absorbed.

Fluff with a fork, and separate into two bowls. Serve with fresh berries and toasted nuts or seeds of your choice.

Click to rate ( 6 ratings) Sending your rating