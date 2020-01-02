Rainbow cakes are the best. Here, Great British Bake-Off winner Candice Brown reveals how to make this show-stopping delight.

Candice Brown’s colourful creation would be the perfect centrepiece for any charity bake sale, or party. The Great British Bake Off winner has created this showstopping rainbow cake to support children’s charity the Rainbow Trust – who offer support to seriously ill children and their families.

This impressive cake isn’t too difficult to make with our easy mix sponge cake recipe, you just have to be bold with the colours and use concentrated gel paste colours which are now widely available in major supermarkets, cake decorating shops and online. Use 18cm round sandwich cake tins, you’ll probably need to bake the sponges in batches, if you don’t have 5 tins, but this is not a problem as the cakes don’t take long to cook. Once baked you can freeze the sponges until you are ready to assemble and decorate.

Candice is calling on families and friends to spend time together and take on the challenge of rainbow baking, so they can have fun and support the charity at the same time.

Watch how to make Candice Brown’s rainbow cake

Ingredients 335g self-raising flour

335g soft unsalted butter

335g golden caster sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

6 eggs

Zest of one lemon

rainbow gel colours

For the icing

500g icing sugar

Juice from from 1 lemon

sprinkles to decorate

Method Preheat the oven to 160°C. Grease and line your cake tins, which should be between 8-10 inches wide.

Add all the cake ingredients to the bowl and mix really well so it is combined and fluffy, but don’t over mix it. Divide the mix into how many layers you are going to make – five is an ideal amount, and place into separate bowls. Add a small amount of food colour to each bowl, mix to colour evenly, adding more colouring if necessary to get vibrantly coloured mixtures.

Put the mixes into the prepared tins, level them with the back of a spoon so they’re lovely and smooth. Put them into the oven, for about 20 mins (depending on size), until well risen and just firm to the touch. TOP TIP: don’t open the oven too soon or they might start to sinK.

Take the cakes out the oven and give them a few minutes to cool in the tin. Then put them onto a cooling rack. If reusing the tins, wash, grease and line with clean paper before adding the next mixture. TOP TIP: Put a tea towel onto a cooling rack before turning out the cake to avoid having marks on the cake

For the icing add half the butter into the icing sugar and whip together. Electric whisker is best for this. Mix for a while until it’s nice and smooth. Gradually add more butter then start adding in the lemon juice bit by bit. Keep whipping the icing until it is light and fluffy and doesn’t feel grainy when you rub it between your fingers. Add a layer of icing between each of the cake layers.

Divide the rest of the icing into bowls how many layers you have and add colour.

Add a layer of icing between each layer, and then blob each of the different coloured icing around the edge of the cake in a straight line up the side. Start from the bottom and work up until you reach the top. You should have lines of colour around the cake. Take a smooth palette knife or spreader, spread in one movement buttercream around the cake to get the desired stripe look

Finally, get creative! Spread the remaining buttercream on top and either leave plain or add sprinkles – decorate the top however you like! By Candice Brown

Top tip for making Candice Brown’s rainbow cake This cake will keep for 3-4 days in an airtight container stored in a cool place.