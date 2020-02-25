Pancakes just got even more fun! These impressive rainbow pancakes look amazing and they're so easy to make at home.

Made as part of our pancake experiment, these rainbow pancakes are a work of art. Take inspiration from our picture to create your own. All you need is a little patience, our classic American pancake recipe and a lot of food colouring and away you go! We sandwiched these colourful pancakes with melted marshmallows to add an extra sweetness but chocolate spread, peanut butter or melted chocolate would work just as well. These pancakes are so impressive we think it’s a shame to just have them on Pancake Day. Serve them as a special birthday breakfast or even as a birthday cake alternative.

Watch how to make Rainbow pancakes

Ingredients 3x portions of pancake batter

Food colouring: red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple

60g butter

Marshmallows, Nutella or chocolate to sandwich together (optional)

Method Make up a large batch of pancake batter (we made 3 batches of our American pancake batter). Split into 6 portions.

Colour each portion of batter with a little food colouring. Add small drops to the batter until you have the desired colour.

Melt a little butter in a frying pan. Cook in ascending order, for 2-3 mins on each side – so purple first, then blue, so you can arrange the rainbow straight from the pan.

Sandwich the pancakes together with either melted marshmallow, Nutella or melted chocolate.

Top tip for making Rainbow pancakes See more from our pancake experiment with our 24 things you never thought to do with pancakes

Click to rate ( 36 ratings) Sending your rating