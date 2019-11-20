This classic ratatouille recipe has been triple tested in our kitchens. Warming and comforting, a veggie packed ratatouille is easy to make with any leftover veggies you’ve got. This traditional ratatouille will take around 50 mins to prepare and cook and serves 8 people. A portion of this delicious vegetable mix works out at only 120 calories per serving. This dish is the perfect side with meat like chicken or white fish. Or you could toss through pasta for a bowl of comforting carbs. Love pasta? We’ve got loads more delicious pasta dishes to try right here1

Ingredients 4tbsp olive oil

2 red onions, cut into wedges

4 cloves garlic, finely sliced

2 aubergines, roughly chopped

3 mixed peppers, roughly chopped

3 courgettes, roughly chopped (you could use 1 small marrow instead if you like)

2x400g tins chopped tomatoes

3tbsp tomato purée

1tsp sugar

1tsp Italian mixed dried herbs

2tbsp balsamic vinegar

Method Heat the oil in a large frying pan, add the onions, garlic, aubergines and peppers, and fry for 10 mins until soft.

Add the courgettes and fry for 5 mins. Add rest of ingredients, season, bring to a boil, then simmer for 20 mins, until tender.

If you want to go really indulgent with the ratatouille recipe, pop it in an oven dish mixed with a good portion of pasta, top with cheese and pop under the grill for a ratatouille pasta bake. Or if you want to go more dinner party with it, serve with a mix potatoes and veg. We love it with these crispy garlic and rosemary potato slices.

This dish is ideal for vegetarians too, as it is filling enough to enjoy as a main meal. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2-3 days, but make sure to reheat thoroughly before serving. This recipe can be stored in the freezer too - use within 1 month and defrost in the fridge overnight before reheating.