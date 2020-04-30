We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

An impressive centrepiece for a party, this red velvet layer cake will really show someone you care.

Our mouth-watering triple layer red velvet cake is a favourite! An impressive centrepiece for any party, this red velvet layer cake will really show someone you care. So, how do you make it? It’s easy – layer deep red sponges with a cool cream cheese frosting to make this delicious cake recipe. This recipe serves 10 people and only takes 50 mins to prepare, bake and decorate so you won’t be baking all day. And, if you have any leftovers, you can store the cake in an airtight container in a cool, dry place. Also, this recipe shows you how to make a light, cream cheese frosting too – so you won’t feel too overwhelmed.

Ingredients 60g unsalted butter or soft margarine

150g caster sugar

1 large free-range egg, beaten

30g cocoa powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

Red food colouring

125ml buttermilk

150g plain flour, sifted

1 1⁄2tsp red wine vinegar

1⁄2tsp bicarbonate of soda

For the frosting:

150g unsalted butter

600g icing sugar, sifted

1 tsp vanilla extract

200g cream cheese

Method Preheat the oven to 160°C/325°F/Gas mark 3. Grease and line three 20 cm/8 in sandwich tins. Beat the butter or soft margarine and caster sugar in a mixer (or with an electric hand whisk) until really pale and fluffy. Slowly add the egg, beating wildly as you go.

In a separate bowl, mix together the cocoa, vanilla extract and some red food colouring until you have a thick, dark paste. Then add 1 teaspoon of water at a time and mix well until the mixture just starts to run a bit (but it should still be pretty thick). Add this to the buttery egg mixture and beat well until it is all incorporated. Add half the buttermilk and give it a good beat, then add half the flour and beat again. Repeat this process with the remaining buttermilk and flour. Finally add the vinegar and the bicarbonate of soda and beat away for another 1–2 minutes.

Divide the mixture between the three tins and bake for about 25 minutes or until a skewer comes away cleanly. Cool the cakes on a wire rack.

To make the frosting beat together the butter, icing sugar, vanilla and cream cheese until fluffy and spreadable. You may need to add a bit more sugar if it is all too runny, or maybe a drop or two of milk if it is too thick. Do taste as you go, though, and make sure you’ve got enough vanilla in there.

Sandwich the cakes together with a thin layer of frosting and then spread the remains over the top and sides of the cake.

Top tip for making Triple layer red velvet cake Be careful not to add too much red food colouring. Use just enough to get the desired colour, too much and you’ll taste it in the finished cake.

