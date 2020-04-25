We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rhubarb and apple crumble is a classic recipe that’s both sweet and tart at the same time which makes for a great pudding. Crumbles were first made during the war because of rationing, where people didn’t have enough ingredients to make pastry, so they’d make crumble topping with stewed fruit instead. This rhubarb and apple version is a cheap and tasty way to use up leftover ingredients. It takes only 15 minutes of prep which means it’s one of the simplest recipes you could choose and you’ll have a delicious dessert that everyone will love and you can make any night of the week. Complete this Rhubarb and apple crumble recipe with vanilla custard for the ultimate British dessert.

Ingredients 600g (1lb 5oz) rhubarb, sliced into 5cm (2in) lengths

450g (1lb) Bramley apples, cored, peeled and cut into thick wedges

150g (5oz) golden caster sugar

25g (1oz) butter, cubed

50g (2oz) plain flour

100g (4oz) luxury muesli

50g (2oz) light muscovado sugar

pinch of cinnamon

Method 1 Preheat the oven to 220°C (425°F, gas mark 7). To make the apple crumble, place the rhubarb, apples and caster sugar in a large roasting tin and roast for 20 mins until softened and lightly charred.

2 Place the butter and flour in a food processor and whizz until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Mix in the remaining ingredients.

3 Spoon the cooked fruit into a baking dish and scatter over the crumble mixture. Bake for 15-20 mins until golden. Delicious served with crème fraîche.

Top tip for making Rhubarb and apple crumble Crumbles are great for boosting energy levels and make brilliant exam time food for kids.

