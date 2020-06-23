We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These two fruits go really well together in this soft set rhubarb and cherry jam.

Making jam is great for when you have a glut of fruit – either homegrown or picked. Rhubarb can be quite sharp in flavour so the cherry (and of course the sugar) helps to cut through this. It’s quite a grown-up flavour but children will love it too – especially with scones baked using our scone recipe. Rhubarb and cherry jam also works as a great alternative to raspberry for peanut butter and jam slices.

It’s very important that you sterilise your jars properly to prevent any bacteria from growing. This can be done in a hot dishwasher or by washing them by hand and putting them in the oven. Follow our guide on how to sterilise jam jars properly.

This jam makes a great edible gift, especially at Christmas time. Pop on a beautiful label and some ribbon and it’s ready to go.

Nutritional note: the figures given are for a 20g serving.

Ingredients 850g rhubarb, cut into 3cm chunks

850g jam sugar

850g cherries, pitted and halved

You will need:

Large saucepan

2 large jam jars with lids, sterilised

Method The night before you want to make the jam, place the rhubarb pieces in a bowl, cover with the jam sugar and leave to macerate over night.

The next day, place the rhubarb and sugar mixture into the saucepan with the cherries and bring to a boil. Turn down to a rolling simmer. Place a few small plates in the freezer to help test the jam later.

Cook the fruit and sugar, spooning off any scum while cooking until it reaches 105C or has a light set when a spoonful is placed on one of the frozen plates. Carefully pour into your sterile jam jars and seal the lids. Leave to cool.

Top tip for making Rhubarb and cherry jam Make sure you sterilise your jam jars before making

