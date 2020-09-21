We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’ve turned this classic pudding into a cake – introducing the rhubarb crumble traybake.

What’s better than a sweet, but tart rhubarb crumble? You guessed it…this sweet, but tart rhubarb crumble traybake! It has all of the wonderful, stick-to-your-ribs goodness that you get with any fruit crumble, but we’ve turned up the volume and adapted it into a beautifully light cake. If you’ve got lots of rhubarb to use up we have other rhubarb recipes too.

This is great to serve up at a bake sale – check out our other ideas for cake sale treats and how much to sell them for.

This bake wouldn’t be out of place on the counter of a trendy coffee shop. You can slice it up and share it out (if you want to be so kind), but we recommend serving this cake warm with some ice cream or whipped cream. Or, why not make some fresh vanilla custard to go with it.

Ingredients For the crumble:

100g cold butter, cubed

100g demerara sugar

100g plain flour

100g skin-on almonds, chopped

400g pink rhubarb, chopped into 5cm pieces

30g caster sugar

Zest of 1 orange

For the cake:

175g soft butter, plus extra for greasing

200g caster sugar

1tsp vanilla paste

Zest of 1 orange

4 large eggs

175g plain flour

1tsp baking powder

100g ground almonds

100g (31⁄2oz) skin-on almonds, chopped

you will need:

23cm (9in) round pie tray, greased

Method For the crumble, rub the butter, sugar and flour together until the mix resembles large breadcrumbs, add in the almonds and set aside.

Heat the oven to 180C/ Gas 4. Toss the rhubarb in the sugar and orange zest, and bake in the oven for 10-15 mins until just tender. Remove and leave to cool.

For the cake, cream together the butter, sugar, vanilla and orange zest until light, add in the eggs gradually and mix until fully incorporated. Sift in the flour, baking powder and ground almonds and fold this through the mixture, followed by the chopped almonds. Pour the batter into the prepared pie tray and spread evenly. Top with the rhubarb and crumble, and bake in the oven for 40-45 mins until golden. Leave to cool completely before serving.

