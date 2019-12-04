Roasted cabbage wedges make a great new healthy side to your roast dinner...

Our roasted cabbage wedges are super easy to cook and make a delicious new side for your roast dinner. Sometimes all you need to do with vegetables is roast them to unlock all of the delicious flavours. Our wedges maintain a little bit of crunch and are naturally sweet and if you’ve run out of cabbage recipes, it’s sure to please. This winter green veg is delicious when used as part of a warm and served with a simple grilled chicken breast or maybe you’d prefer a steak? Don’t worry if the edges of your roasted cabbage catch and char a little – we think those bits are the tastiest! Instead of cutting the roasted cabbage into wedges, you could also try cutting it into thick steaks and serve them as part of a vegetarian main meal.

Ingredients 1 small winter green cabbage, cut into 8 wedges, core trimmed

4-5 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp caraway, or cumin, seeds

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 large lemon, cut into 4 wedges

Method Set the oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas Mark 7. Brush the cabbage wedges all over with oil. Put them on a baking tray. Sprinkle with the seeds and season well. Add the lemon wedges.

Roast for about 25-30 mins, turning them over halfway through cooking. Squeeze lemon juice over before serving.

Top tip for making Roasted cabbage wedges This recipe works wellwith Savoy cabbage orBrussels sprouts, butcook them in a pan and toss in the seeds.