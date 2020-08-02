We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn how to roast chicken with our step by step video. This delicious roast chicken recipe is seasoned simply with lemon and thyme which work wonders together.

This roasted whole chicken recipe is the perfect choice when it comes to Sunday dinner. It’s so easy to make at home and is sure to be enjoyed by the whole family – including the kids.

Our roast chicken recipe makes cooking a roast chicken in the oven super easy – especially thanks to our simple video recipe which you can view below. Not sure how to check if your roast chicken is cooked? Our handy step-by-step guide will show you exactly how to check is a chicken is cooked or not.

Learn how to roast a chicken with our easy recipe…

Watch how to make Roast chicken

Ingredients 1.3kg chicken

1 lemon, cut into wedges

6 sprigs thyme

2 tbsp olive oil

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Heat the oven to 200C/400F/Gas mark 6.

Place the lemon and 4 sprigs thyme inside the cavity of the chicken. Rub the chicken with oil, salt and pepper and scatter remaining thyme leaves on top.

Pour 150ml water into the tin.

Place the chicken in the oven and cook for 20 minutes.

After 20 minutes, turn the oven temperature down to 160C/gas 3 and continue cooking for 1 hour or until the juices run clear when pierced with a skewer.

Cover chicken with foil and leave it to rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Top tip for making Roast chicken Not sure how to carve your chicken? Our simple guide will you show you exactly how easy it really is to carve a roast chicken at home.

Should you cover a chicken with foil when roasting?

If you’re wondering do you roast chicken covered foil or uncovered, then let us explain. When it comes to roasting a chicken its best to cover it with tin foil for at least the first 30 minutes of cooking. This will help to keep the heat around the whole chicken and will help to encourage the natural juices to seep out of the chicken helping it cook all the way through.

Plus the tin foil helps the skin of the chicken from not burning or cooking too quickly. Take the tin foil off nearer the end of cooking so the chicken can get a nice crispy, golden skin on top.

Where do I put the chicken in the oven?

The best place to put the chicken in the oven is in the middle so make sure you adjust your shelves before you preheat the oven so you can pop the chicken straight into the right spot.

You’ll need to make sure the chicken is breast side facing upwards so the legs at the bottom. This is the best position for cooking and making sure the chicken is cooked all the way through too when roasting.

How do you keep chicken moist?

The best way to keep chicken moist is by covering with tin foil when cooking. Other ways to keep your roast chicken moist is by adding a marinade, this could be a simple oil or brine.

You also need to make sure you don’t overcook the chicken so following the method and times correctly is very important. It’s worth buying a meat thermometer so you can make sure the chicken is cooked all the way through at the correct temperature.