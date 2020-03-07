This roast pork loin recipe with rosemary will give your roast dinner an Italian twist.

Keep your pork simple with this easy roast recipe – perfect to warm you through and through. Roast in the oven for 2hrs infused in fresh rosemary for a delicious flavour. Your meat will be tender and succulent when it comes out of the oven.

Serve this pork loin recipe with roast potatoes and Yorkshire puddings for a family feast on Sunday.

Ingredients 4 garlic leaves, finely chopped

2tbsp sea salt

1.5kg (3lb 5oz) loin of pork, French trimmed, crackling scored in squares

8 tbsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped

Olive oil, for basting

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C (180°C fan ove, 400°F, gas mark 6).

Rub the garlic and salt over the entire surface of the joint. Rub 2tbsp of the chopped rosemary over the joint as well.

Sprinkle generously with olive oil and the rest of the rosemary, and roast in the preheated oven for 2 hrs, basting from time to time with fresh olive oil.

4 Reduce the heat to 180° C (160deg;C fan, 350°F, gas mark 4) and roast for a further 30 mins. Eat hot, or leave to cool completely.

Top tip for making Roast pork loin with rosemary It's better to use pork on the bone, which gives more flavour, although you can use boneless pork.

Click to rate ( 51 ratings) Sending your rating