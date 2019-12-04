These roasted carrots and leeks with thyme and honey are the perfect side to your roast dinner...

Try our recipe for roasted leeks and carrots with thyme and honey. This easy recipe shows you how to roast leeks to perfection. It’s a great side dish. These roasted carrots with leeks, thyme and honey, are the perfect vegetable dish for a cold winter’s day. We love roasting vegetables in this dressing of wine, butter and honey. The glaze coats them in a delicious stickiness which makes the roasted carrots and leeks perfectly sweet but still packed full of vitamins and fibre – essential for your family to get their five a day!

Love a good roast? We’ve got lots more delicious ideas for your roast dinner here.

Ingredients 6 carrots

3 leeks

15g (½ oz) unsalted butter

100ml (3½ fl oz) dry white wine

1 tbsp honey

4 sprigs fresh thyme

Salt and pepper, to season

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F, gas mark 4). Peel the carrots and leeks. Cut into big chunks and place in a large baking tray.

Cut the butter into small pieces and scatter over the vegetables. Add the dry white wine, honey and 4 sprigs fresh thyme. Season with salt and black pepper, then stir well to combine.

Roast for 40 mins, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender and charred around the edges.

Top tip for making Roasted leeks and carrots Don't fancy carrots or leeks? You can try this recipe with parsnips, too.