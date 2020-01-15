Our roasted Mediterranean vegetables recipe is a great dish for the whole family. This roasted variety of Mediterranean vegetables is healthy and delicious. Serve with couscous and hummus dip. This recipe serves 4 people and will take around 1hr and 15 mins to prepare and cook. It’s great for the summer months and all of these delicious, seasonal vegetables are perfect served alongside tender cooked steak, chicken breast or freshly prepare fish like cod or salmon.

Ingredients 2 tbls olive oil

12 cooked baby new potatoes, halved

1 red and 1 yellow pepper, deseeded and cut into chunks

2 large courgettes, cut into thick slices

2 small red onions, peeled and sliced

2 cloves garlic, unpeeled, lightly squashed

200g tub ready-grilled artichokes

200g (7oz) couscous

300ml (½ pint) hot stock or water

Zest and juice of 1 lime

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

200g tub hummus, to serve

Method Set the oven to 220°C/Gas Mark 7. Spoon the oil into a roasting tin and put in the oven to heat up for 5 mins, while you prepare the vegetables.

Mix the potatoes, fresh vegetables and garlic in the hot oil in the tin and roast for 40 mins, stirring occasionally. Add the artichokes to the pan for the last 5 mins of cooking.

Put the couscous into a bowl, pour the hot stock or water over and leave for 5 mins, until the liquid is absorbed. Add the roasted garlic purée, squeezed out of its skin, lime zest and juice and seasoning, to taste, and fluff couscous up with a fork.

Season the vegetables and serve with the couscous and hummus (drizzle with oil from the artichokes, if you like).

Top tip for making Roasted Mediterranean vegetables Add sliced aubergine or leek instead of the artichokes, if you prefer.

