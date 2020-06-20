We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Roasted red pepper hummus stays true to the flavours of the Mediterranean. This roasted red pepper hummus is given a twist with a tablespoon of harissa, giving it a little kick whilst still keeping the sweet, smoky, nutty flavours of the roast red peppers and tahini.

Harissa is a chilli pepper paste from northern Africa. Adding herbs and spices, such as coriander seeds and garlic give harissa its distinct flavour and colour. Different brands of harrisa have different herbs and spices in them so why not experiment with a normal harissa and a rose harissa to see the difference (and to see which you prefer!).

Chickpeas are high in fibre and help control blood sugar levels, aiding in keeping them within a normal range. On top of this, chickpeas also high in both vitamins and minerals and are an excellent source of plant-based protein, which for any vegetarian is a must. Roasting the red peppers in this delightful hummus brings out the sweetness of this lovely veg.

This roasted red pepper hummus has perfectly balanced flavours, with just the right amount of spice, natural sweetness, and salty flavours. It is perfect for a snack with some crudités, or just as an accompaniment with a fresh and healthy lunch or week-night dinner.

Ingredients 2 red peppers

1 tbsp olive oil

400g can chickpeas, drained

50ml olive oil

¼ lemon juice

1 tbsp of tahini

1 tbsp harissa

Method Preheat the oven to 180C. Cut the red peppers roughly into strips, removing the centres. Place the pepper on a baking tray. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast in the oven for half an hour or until slightly soft. Leave to cool.

Once the red peppers have cooled, blend all of the ingredients in a food processor or a blender until smooth. Season to taste.

