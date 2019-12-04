Learn how to make this roast spatchcock chicken in just a few simple steps. The whole family are going to love tucking into this come Sunday lunch.

Spatchcocked chicken cooks quicker than a whole bird and the exposed surface means you get more of that yummy, crispy skin. Serve it with a pile of potatoes and your favourite veggies for a delicious dinnertime treat. Shake up your usual Sunday dinner with this tasty roasted spatchcock chicken recipe.

Ingredients 1kg whole chicken, spatchcocked

1 lemon, halved lengthways and sliced

6 garlic cloves, unpeeled, squashed

A few sprigs of fresh thyme

1-2tbsp olive oil

About 15g soft butter

Method Set the oven to 240°C/475°F/Gas Mark 9. Put the chicken in a roasting tin with the backbone (it adds flavour), the lemon slices, cloves of garlic and thyme sprigs, then drizzle with the oil, season well with coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper and dot butter over the bird.

Put the chicken in the oven then turn the heat down to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Roast for 40-45 mins, basting a couple of times, until it’s golden. Push a skewer in the leg; if the juices run clear, it’s cooked, if they’re still pink, cook for another 5-10 minutes.

Transfer the chicken, garlic, lemon slices and thyme to a board, cover loosely with foil and leave to rest for 10 mins before carving. Discard the backbone. Serve the cooking juices as they are, or make gravy, heating them in a pan (skimming off the fat if you prefer), adding a splash of white wine and 200ml chicken stock. Thicken with cornflour, if you like. Serve with roast or new potatoes and greens.

Top tip for making Roasted spatchcock chicken This is a quick way to cook chicken and to keep it juicy. A butcher can spatchcock a chicken for you, but it’s quick and easy to do yourself.