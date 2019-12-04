Rocky road is a firm favourite when it comes to sweet treats and you can learn how to make it with our easy rocky road recipe. This timeless treat is a simple yet delicious way to please every sweet-tooth in the family, and you can follow our simple step-by-step video recipe.

The best thing about rocky road recipe is that it requires no baking so you can easily make it with the kids and spend some fun times in the kitchen. All you need to do is melt some chocolate, allow to cool, then pour it over your favourite naughty treats and set – simple! Plus you only need seven ingredients, and you can use biscuits or chocolates you have in the house. You can make it in just 45 minutes, and then all you have to do is wait for the rocky road to chill.

Watch how to make Rocky road

Ingredients 100g unsalted butter

225g plain chocolate, broken into pieces

2tbsp golden syrup

100g Maltesers®

100g mixed milk and white chocolate chips

100g mini marshmallows

225g ginger biscuits, broken into pieces

Method Line a 20cm square cake tin with baking parchment.

In a small pan, heat the butter, plain chocolate and golden syrup and stir together with a wooden spoon. Once melted together, leave to cool for 10 mins.

In a large bowl, place the Maltesers®, milk and white chocolate chip, mini marshmallows, ginger biscuits and bind together with the melted chocolate sauce.

Pour into the lined tin and leave to set in the fridge for a minimum of 2 hrs.

Remove from cake tin and slice into 16 snack-sized rocky road bars.

Dust the rocky road with icing sugar to serve.

Top tip for making Rocky road The best thing about rocky road is that you can add whatever you like into the chocolate mix. Experiment with different sweets and chocs, crumbled up to make your perfect treat