Rocky road Easter eggs are a great alternative to the traditional Easter eggs that you can buy at the supermarket, or just the classic rocky road on its own. The kids, and all the other sweet-tooths in the house too, will absolutely love the crushed chocolate Mini Eggs, soft marshmallows and smooth white chocolate come together to create these dangerously addictive rocky road eggs. This no-bake recipe is very easy to make, and you will only need four ingredients to make six to ten eggs – what a bargain! Because it’s such a simple recipe, these Rocky road easter eggs are the perfect Easter treat to make with the children. This recipe is also quite quick – it will take you less than an hour to make these moreish Easter eggs, so you won’t be stuck in the kitchen for too long too. Get your little helpers involved, so the whole family can enjoy the results later! They’ll keep to up to a week, so you can make them in advance and send them in the kids’ packed lunch as little Easter treats.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe

you will need:

350g white chocolate

15g unsalted butter

150g marshmallows

100g Mini Eggs

sprinkles (optional)

Method First of all, you will need to line a 12 x 9 inch baking tray with a sheet of baking paper. Place this to one side while you make the rocky road.

Place the Mini Eggs into a freezer bag or sandwich bag and seal. Your little helper can now enjoy bashing the Mini Eggs with a rolling pin!

Ask your child to help weigh the white chocolate and then break it up into squares. There is quite a lot of chocolate to get through, so you may have to assist!

Once the chocolate is all broken up into squares, transfer it to a microwaveable bowl and add the butter. Place the bowl into the microwave and heat in 20 second intervals on high, stirring in between. Or if preferred, you could melt the chocolate and butter in a bowl placed over a pan of simmering water, making sure that the bowl does not touch the water.

Once the chocolate and butter has melted, tip the marshmallows into the bowl. Stir quickly before pouring the mixture straight onto the lined baking tray. Use the back of the spoon to level the surface as best you can, making sure that the mixture is in one thin, even layer. Don’t worry if it doesn’t quite reach the edges of the tin!

Your little helper can now sprinkle the crushed chocolate Mini Eggs over the chocolate and marshmallow mixture. Lightly press in the Mini Eggs. If you are using the sprinkles, now’s the time to add them!

Place the rocky road straight into the fridge to set for 1 hour or so.

Once the rocky road has set, take it from the fridge and allow it to come back to room temperature. This will make it easier to cut into shapes.

Cut out the egg shapes with your cutter. There’s no reason why you can’t use different sizes!

You may find it easier to cut through the rocky road if you wipe a little oil over the edges of the cutter.

These rocky road eggs will easily keep for up to a week, but they are unlikely to last that long!

