First of all, carefully slice the crusts from the bread. The leftover crusts can be put into a food processor to make breadcrumbs, or you could toast them and use for ‘croutons’ in soup.

Now it’s time for your child to get involved. Pass your helper a rolling pin and ask them to roll each slice of bread as thin as possible. Keep a watchful eye so that they don’t get too carried away and make gaping holes!

Once the slices of bread are suitably flat and thin, your little helper can use a table knife to spread on the filling, starting with the margarine or butter.

If you choose to use grated cheese or carrot in your roll ups then it’s best for you to do the grating, but children will love the job of sprinkling it over the bread.

Mashed banana is a great filling as your little helper can use the back of a fork to mash the banana. There will be a great level of satisfaction to have mastered every step by themselves!

Whatever filling you decide to use, now is the time to roll up the bread. Make sure that the shortest edge is closest to you and firmly roll the bread up into a spiral.