This rose water panna cotta is a luxurious way to end a meal. You may need to add more or less rose water depending on the brand.

Panna cotta is a really simple dessert and a great way to get ahead for a dinner party. We’ve used rose water to flavour it – it’s great for a valentine’s dinner or for a more grown-up feel. You’ll most likely recognise the rose water flavour from Turkish delight.

The most difficult part of making a panna cotta is getting it out of the ramekin. You might need to dip it into hot water to loosen it. Be careful though, leave it for too long and you might end up with a milky mess. A few seconds should be enough.

If you want to make the panna cotta even more luxurious, serve with a couple of small shortbread biscuits. No need to make them yourself but feel free to do so.

Ingredients 1 1⁄2 gelatine sheets

200ml whole milk

200ml double cream

1⁄2tsp rose water (we used Nielsen-Massey)

1tbsp caster sugar

2tsp dried rose petals

You will need:

2 ramekins (we used heart-shaped ones)

Method Soak the gelatine sheets in enough water to cover for 2 mins. Meanwhile, put the milk, cream, rose water and caster sugar into a small pan over a low-medium heat.

Remove the gelatine from the water and squeeze out any excess liquid. Add it to the milk mixture and bring to a simmer but do not allow it to boil. Take the pan off the heat and stir until the gelatine dissolves.

Pour the mixture into the ramekins and put in the fridge to set for at least 1 hr or overnight. To serve, turn out the panna cotta onto a plate and scatter over the edible rose petals.

Top tip for making Rose water panna cotta if the panna cotta gets stuck try to loosen by dipping the ramekin in hot water for a few seconds

