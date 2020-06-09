We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Celebrity chef Rosemary Shrager sadly lost her mother to coronavirus in April, and she also had dementia.

Rosemary previously told Good To Know: “I think the lockdown has affected people with dementia very badly.

“Having lost my mother during this, and she had dementia, I think it’s incredibly sad we are losing so many of the elderly now because of their weakness and their underlying illnesses. And we’ve all suffered.”

Remembering her mum, she continued: “People with dementia forget who you are, or they revert to a child. Sometimes, with my mum, you’d be standing there and she’d be talking to her brother.

“I’d like to remember her just being in the garden with her. She was happiest in the garden.”

In memory of her mum, and to help others who’ve been affected by Alzheimer’s, Rosemary is calling on people across the nation to bake for Cupcake Day and raise money for Alzheimer’s Society in the process. And she’s given GoodToKnow an exclusive recipe for oaty biscuits to help you get started…

Sign up at www.cupcakeday.org.uk

Ingredients 150g unsalted butter, softened

150g golden caster sugar

1 tbsp honey or maple syrup

150g self-raising flour (you can use gluten free self-raising)

120g porridge oats

2tbsp milk

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

Method Cream the butter and sugar together.

Add the honey, mix well, then add the flour, oats, milk and bicarbonate of soda.

Mix again until a dough forms.

Roll the dough into walnut-sized pieces and place them on a parchment-lined baking tray, spacing them at least 2.5cm apart, and flatten them with the palm of your hand.

Bake in an oven preheated to 180C/Gas Mark 4 for 15 minutes.

Clap down the biscuits with the bottom of a saucepan to flatten them a bit, then allow to cool on a wire rack.

