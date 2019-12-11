Our traditional Roti recipe is so easy to follow and make at home.

Roti is a type of flatbread served with Indian, Thai, Caribbean and Malaysian food. Serve it with curries instead of rice or use it like a tortilla wrap, rolling it with a filling inside. Made without yeast, this bread is just a simple mixture of flour (white, wholemeal or half and half), salt, vegetable oil or ghee (clarified butter) and water, and is very quick and easy to make. Once mixed the dough only needs to rest for 10 mins before rolling out and cooking in a hot pan for a few mins each side until puffed up and browned.

Ingredients 225g plain flour – white, wholemeal or half and half

1/2tsp salt

1tbsp vegetable oil plus extra for oiling the pan

Method Place the flour, salt and 1tbsp oil in a bowl. Add 150ml warm water and mix to a soft dough. If the mixture feels too dry add a little more water, if too wet add a little flour.

Turn the dough onto a lightly floured work surface and knead until smooth. Cover with cling film and leave to rest for 10 mins.

Divide the dough into 6 equal pieces and roll each one out to an 18cm diameter circle.

Heat a heavy-based frying pan until hot, a little splash of water should spit when the pan is hot. Grease the pan lightly with a little oil and place one roti in the pan. Cook for 1-2 mins until the roti starts to puff up and the underneath is brown in places. Flip the roti over and cook on the other side for 1 minute. Keep the roti warm in a clean tea towel while cooking the remainder.

Top tip for making Roti You can serve roti instead of poppadoms with Indian chutneys and pickles/.