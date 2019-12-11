This delicious and flavoursome saag aloo recipe is a classic Indian dish that is so simple to make and is the perfect side dish to accompany a bowl full of spicy curry and a large slice of freshly made Naan bread.

Seasoned with black mustard seeds, grated ginger and turmeric, this saag aloo recipe makes a delicious side dish for any curry. Packed with the wholesome goodness of spinach and potatoes and plenty of flavour from the garlic, chilli and spices, it’s the perfect side for a fabulous Friday night curry! Love a good curry? We’ve got loads more Indian recipes right here!

Watch how to make Saag aloo

Ingredients 2tbsps ghee or vegetable oil

1 onion, peeled and sliced

1 clove garlic

1 red chilli, deseeded and sliced

1tbsp freshly grated ginger

1 level teaspoon black mustard seeds

1 level teaspoon cumin seeds

1 level teaspoon turmeric

500g potatoes, scrubbed and cut into chunks

200-250g bag spinach leaves, washed

Salt

Method Heat the ghee, or oil, in a pan and add the onion and cook for 4-5 minutes over a medium heat, until it starts to soften. Add the garlic, chilli, ginger and spices and cook for 1 minute.

Add the potato to the pan and cook for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the spinach and stir until it wilts into the mixture. Season the saag aloo with salt and serve.

Top tip for making Saag aloo If you don't have all the different spices, use a tablespoon of a medium curry paste instead