Sage and onion stuffing is an essential part of a delicious Sunday roast. This classic sage and onion stuffing recipe is really easy to make at home and tastes so much better than the packet version.

What’s a roast dinner without stuffing?! Make sure you make extra for Sunday lunch – everyone will want seconds of this delicious sage and onion stuffing! This recipe takes around 55 mins, so you won’t even need an hour to make it. You can also make it while you prep and make all the other dishes for your roast dinner. This sage and onion stuffing recipe serves around 6 people, so it’s perfect for feeding the whole family, but you can always double up the quantities if you need more. Any leftovers of this sage and onion stuffing can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Stuffing is best made on the day you want to serve it as it tastes better from fresh. You can also freeze stuffing which is ideal if you’re making it in advance for a big roast lunch.

We’ve got lots more lovely ideas for your roast dinner right here.

Watch how to make Sage and onion stuffing

Ingredients 50g butter

1tbsp oil

1 large chopped onion

100g breadcrumbs

1tbsp chopped fresh sage

Method Heat the butter and oil, and cook the onion until softened. Stir in the breadcrumbs, sage and seasoning.

Put in a baking dish and cook in a preheated oven at 180C, gas 4 for 40 mins.

Take the sage and onion stuffing out of the oven and serve with your favourite roast turkey or chicken and lashings of gravy.

Top tip for making Sage and onion stuffing Sage and onion stuffing tastes great with vegetarian dishes such as nut roast.