These sage and onion burgers are made using loads of ingredients you'll already have at home, so they're great if you need to whip up a meal quickly.

This sage and onion veggie burger recipe is just what you need if you’re looking to feed hungry mouths at short notice. Make them simple and serve them with just oven-chips or could make your own chips.

If you’re looking to make this sage and onion veggie burger recipe for more of a special occasion or you have time to pop to the shops – pair it with a lightly-toasted, classic burger bun, sliced courgette and raw onion.

Our mummy blogger Anneliese says: ‘These veggie burgers contain just a few ingredients but still manage to be packed full of flavour. The grated carrot and the kidney beans are well hidden in the burgers, while the sweetcorn is loud and proud. The addition of the sage and onion stuffing mix adds another dimension to these flavoursome veggie burgers and makes them impossible to resist!’

If you’re looking for more veggie burger recipes to try out, we’ve got this recipe to make the perfect chickpea burgers, as well as these scrumptious bean burgers.

Ingredients 1 x 400g tin of red kidney beans

75g sage and onion stuffing mixture

250g grated carrots (approximately 3 medium carrots)

8tbsp sweetcorn

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 heaped tablespoon of plain flour

Method First of all drain the kidney beans, and then place into a large mixing bowl.

Use a potato masher or a fork to mash the kidney beans until they break down into a paste.

Add the sage and onion stuffing mixture, grated carrot, sweetcorn, beaten egg and flour to the mixing bowl and give everything a good mix. It might feel like a fairly stiff mixture at first but it will come together in next to no time!

Use your hands to make approximately 8 burgers. The benefit of a firmer mixture is that it is very easy to shape into burger patties; flour your hands if the mixture feels too sticky to handle.

If you have the luxury of time, place the burgers onto a plate and chill in the fridge for at least half an hour.

Pre- heat the oven to 200C/400F/Gas mark 6 and place the burgers onto a greased baking tray.

Cook the burgers for approximately 20 minutes, or until cooked through. If you remember, turn the veggie burgers half way through the cooking time. If you forget, don’t worry; they’ll be just fine!

As these veggie burgers are so filling we serve them without baps, with potato wedges and baked beans.

