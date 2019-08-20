In a small bowl, mix together the fish sauce, chilli dipping sauce, kaffir lime leaves and soy sauce.

Heat the oil in large frying pan until hot, add the salmon and cook skin side down for 4-5 minutes until the skin is crispy and the bottom of the fish turns opaque, turn over and cook for a further 3-4 minutes.

Wipe out the pan to remove excess oil, return the fish to the pan, skin side up then pour over the sauce ingredients.