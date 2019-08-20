Salmon is packed with exceptional nutritional value and tastes fantastic covered in a sweet chilli sauce – serve with rice and a salad for a fresh and healthy meal
Ingredients
- 1tbsp fish sauce
- 4tbsp chilli dipping sauce
- 2tsp kaffir lime leaves
- 3tbsp stir fry soy sauce
- 1tsp rice bran oil
- 4 x 200g (7oz) salmon fillets, skin on
- To serve:
- 4tbsp freshly chopped coriander
- Shredded spring onions
Method
In a small bowl, mix together the fish sauce, chilli dipping sauce, kaffir lime leaves and soy sauce.
Heat the oil in large frying pan until hot, add the salmon and cook skin side down for 4-5 minutes until the skin is crispy and the bottom of the fish turns opaque, turn over and cook for a further 3-4 minutes.
Wipe out the pan to remove excess oil, return the fish to the pan, skin side up then pour over the sauce ingredients.
Cook over a low-medium heat, spooning the sauce over the fish for a further 1- 2 minutes, until the sauce is sticky and the fish cooked through.
Top tip for making Salmon with sticky chilli sauce
Serve the fish with Thai sticky rice, garnished with freshly chopped coriander and spring onions.