This salsa verde recipe shows you how to make this classic, herby sauce in just 15 mins. Spoon over simply cooked fish, chicken or red meat to add a tasty twist to your meal. This tangy sauce is infused with garlic, parsley and plenty capers. It’s a strong flavoured sauce, rich in texture and flavour too. This recipe makes 200ml. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container or jar in the fridge for up to 2 days. This sauce is best served as soon as its been made for the best flavour and texture. A portion of this sauce works out at only 71 calories so is the perfect option if you’re looking for a lower-calorie condiment.

Ingredients 30g (1oz) flat-leaf parsley

30g (1oz) basil, or mint, or a mixture of both

1 slice white bread (about 30g/1oz)

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed

2 anchovy fillets, chopped

2 tbsp capers

125g (4fl oz) extra virgin olive oil

Freshly ground black pepper

Method Wash and pat the herbs dry (using a tea towel).

Tear bread into a food processor and whizz to make crumbs. Add the red wine vinegar, then the herbs, and pulse for a few seconds to make a paste.

Add crushed garlic, chopped anchovy fillets and 1 tbsp capers. Pulse again. Gradually add olive oil. You don’t want the sauce to be too fine. Taste, add pepper and the remaining capers. Use within 2 days.

Top tip for making Salsa verde Variations: Add a couple of chopped gherkins or a little Dijon mustard.