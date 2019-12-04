Trending:

Salsa verde recipe

makes:

Skill:

easy

Prep:

15 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 71 kCal 4%
Fat 7g 10%
  -  Saturates 1g 5%

This salsa verde recipe shows you how to make this classic, herby sauce in just 15 mins. Spoon over simply cooked fish, chicken or red meat to add a tasty twist to your meal. This tangy sauce is infused with garlic, parsley and plenty capers. It’s a strong flavoured sauce, rich in texture and flavour too. This recipe makes 200ml. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container or jar in the fridge for up to 2 days. This sauce is best served as soon as its been made for the best flavour and texture. A portion of this sauce works out at only 71 calories so is the perfect option if you’re looking for a lower-calorie condiment.

Ingredients

  • 30g (1oz) flat-leaf parsley
  • 30g (1oz) basil, or mint, or a mixture of both
  • 1 slice white bread (about 30g/1oz)
  • 2 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • 1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed
  • 2 anchovy fillets, chopped
  • 2 tbsp capers
  • 125g (4fl oz) extra virgin olive oil
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Method

  • Wash and pat the herbs dry (using a tea towel).

  • Tear bread into a food processor and whizz to make crumbs. Add the red wine vinegar, then the herbs, and pulse for a few seconds to make a paste.

  • Add crushed garlic, chopped anchovy fillets and 1 tbsp capers. Pulse again. Gradually add olive oil. You don’t want the sauce to be too fine. Taste, add pepper and the remaining capers. Use within 2 days.

Top tip for making Salsa verde

Variations: Add a couple of chopped gherkins or a little Dijon mustard.

