We’re besotted with these salted caramel pretzel brownies. They are gorgeously gooey and oh-so-moreish! The salted caramel and salty pretzels do something quite sublime to chocolate, something that makes these extremely hard to resist.

Once baked these salted caramel pretzel brownies will last for a few days in an airtight container, or if you prefer a firm cool chocolate brownie square, then store them in the fridge.

When making ours we experimented with a few different salted caramel spreads. Some melted away during the cooking process, but we found that thicker spreads, such as Wilkin & Sons Salted Caramel spread from Ocado held strong and left a great marbled effect on the brownies.

You can, of course, make your own salted caramel spread too. To make caramel spread, it’s simply a case of melting sugar in a pan before carefully stirring in cream and boiling the mixture until it turns a caramel colour. Finally, stir in salted butter. You can then adjust the saltiness by adding sea salt.

Ingredients 150g unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing

250g dark chocolate, broken into pieces

1tsp instant coffee

3 eggs

250g golden caster sugar

60g plain flour

1tbsp cocoa powder

3tbsp salted caramel spread

40g salted pretzels

1/2tsp sea salt flakes, optional

You will need:

33cm (13in) x 18cm (7in) tin, lined with parchment

Method Preheat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Melt the butter and chocolate over a bain-marie. Add the instant coffee and 1/2tsp sea salt.

Whisk the eggs and sugar together until thick and pale. Fold in the melted chocolate mixture. Sift the plain flour and cocoa powder together and fold into the mixture. Put the mixture into the tin. Drizzle over the caramel and use a butter knife to push it through the brownie mixture to create a marbled effect. Tap the tray on the surface.

Place the pretzels on top. Bake for 30 – 35mins. The brownies will be gooey in the middle but the top should look shiny and cracked. Allow to cool in the tin. Sprinkle over the sea salt flakes. Once cool cut into squares.

Top tip for making Salted caramel pretzel brownies Get creative with your topping. Swap the salted caramel spread for peanut butter and the pretzels for salted peanuts, it’s the perfect option for the peanut butter nut!

