If you love shortbread and you love Mini Eggs, you'll want to make this delicious salted caramel Mini Egg Millionaire’s shortbread.

We’d highly recommend making this salted caramel Mini Egg Millionaire’s shortbread as a sweet treat at Easter. It’s really simple to make and tastes as good as it looks. This is a Millionaire’s shortbread with a difference; a thick salted caramel centre and a crushed Mini Egg topping to be precise. There is a little waiting around for each stage, leaving the caramel and the chocolate to set separately but it is well worth the wait. This recipe would work just as well using crushed Creme Eggs on top or you could be extra naughty and use both! This recipe will take 30 mins to prepare. The shortbread will take 40 mins to bake plus cooling time. This delicious Millionaire’s shortbread will serve 8 people. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

For the base:

150g butter

75g caster sugar

200-225g plain flour

For the salted caramel:

150ml double cream

100g light muscovado sugar

30g salted butter

Pinch of sea salt

For the chocolate topping:

200g milk chocolate

1 pack Mini Eggs

Method Preheat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and line a deep edged baked tray with greaseproof paper.

For the base : In a large mixing bowl beat the butter and sugar until pale. Sift the flour and mix until combined.

Tip the mixture into the baking tray and bake for 30 mins until golden, leave to cool.

For the salted caramel : Place the cream, sugar and butter in a small pan and heat gently, stirring until the sugar has dissolved and the butter has melted.

Bring the mixture to the boil and then simmer for 2 mins until it begins to thicken. Taste and add some salt accordingly.

Pour the salted caramel over the cool biscuit base and leave to cool in the fridge for about 10-20 mins.

Crush most of the Mini Eggs in a small cellophane bag using a rolling pin, leave some whole for decorating, and sprinkle half over the salted caramel.

For the chocolate topping: Melt the chocolate on a low heat in the microwave, stirring every now and then until melted. Leave to cool slightly and then pour over the Mini Eggs and salted caramel. Sprinkle with the remaining crushed Mini Eggs and then pop back in the fridge for about 5 mins. Add the whole Mini Eggs and leave in the fridge until ready to serve.

Top tip for making Salted caramel Mini Egg Millionaire’s shortbread Swap the milk chocolate in this recipe for white or dark instead.

