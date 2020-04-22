We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sangria is an alcoholic Spanish drink that traditionally consists of a delicious mix of red wine and chopped fruit.

Sangria recipes are super easy to make for parties. Sangria is an alcoholic punch from Spain made with wine and fruit and it’s absolutely delicious. In fact, it’s hard to go wrong with Sangria recipes and this recipe tastes very similar to a summer cup. To make this you’ll need a big jug or bowl and a ladle for serving. This way you can ensure that each person gets plenty of fruit as well as punch in their cup. In some recipes, it might suggest that you top the wine up in the jug with orange juice or lemonade. This will add extra flavour and also dilute the strength of the drink too. We have used fresh juice or an orange and lemon and some ginger ale in our recipe. To give this an extra kick we have also added a shot of brandy! This is the perfect drink to share with friends over a BBQ or at a summer dinner party.

White Sangria

If you’re not a fan of red wine, white Sangria could be the option for you. Simply swap the red wine for a bottle of crisp, dry white wine, swap the traditional brandy for something lighter, like apple brandy, and add a couple of fresh, crisp fruits like apple, nectarines or peaches.

Ingredients 1 bottle of red wine (Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Rioja, Zinfandel, Shiraz)

Juice of one large orange

Juice of one large lemon

1 orange, sliced thinly crosswise

1 lemon, sliced thinly crosswise

2tbsp sugar

1 shot brandy

2 cups ginger ale or club soda

Method Pour wine into a pitcher or jug and add the orange and lemon juice.

Toss in the fruit slices (leaving out pips if possible) and any extra fruit you choose. Add the sugar and brandy.

Chill overnight. Add the ginger ale or club soda just before serving.

Top tip for making Sangria If you'd like to serve right away, use chilled red wine and serve over lots of ice.

