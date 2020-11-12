We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These easy Santa hat Christmas brownies are topped with strawberries and cream. The kids are going to love making these as a Christmas treat.

The base of these Christmas brownie is a rich, gooey chocolate brownie, while the strawberry is iced with a simple Chantilly cream – easy peasy and really fun for all the family. Christmas on a plate: perfect to excite your guests with at a festive feast!

The brownies can be made in advance, and then you can top with the strawberries and cream the day you plan on serving to make sure the toppers look as fresh as possible.

Like these? You’re going to love our 64 quick and easy canapes – including other sweet treats – perfect for parties!

Ingredients 175g butter

100g dark chocolate

3 eggs, beaten

1tsp vanilla extract (optional)

300g caster sugar

90g plain flour

2tbsp cocoa powder

1tsp baking powder

To decorate:

300ml double cream

3tbsp icing sugar

1tsp vanilla extract

8 strawberries, tops trimmed off

Method Pre-heat oven to 175°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and line a baking tray with high sides with butter and baking paper.

Place a heatproof bowl over a pan of water on a medium heat, making sure the bowl does not touch the water. Melt the butter and chocolate in the bowl, stirring continuously. When completely melted, take off the heat and set aside for a few minutes, then beat in the eggs and vanilla when slightly cool.

Sift the remaining dry ingredients in a separate bowl, then pour in the wet mixture and fold until combined. Spread the batter evenly in the baking tray then bake in the centre of an oven for around 25-30 mins or until the top is set and the mixture comes away from the sides. The brownies should not wobble when you shake the tray.

Take the brownies out of the oven and leave to cool down completely in the tray. When cooled, place the tray straight in the fridge uncovered to firm up for 30 mins. Next, using a small biscuit cutter, cut the brownies into as many rounds as you can.

Finally, whisk the cream with the icing sugar and vanilla until stiff, then spoon into a piping bag. Pipe a ring of cream on top of each round, place a strawberry in the middle then top the strawberry with a small dollop of cream.

Top tip for making Santa hat Christmas brownies Putting the brownies in the fridge before you ice them will make sure they are firm enough to cut and not too gooey in the middle.

Click to rate ( 136 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week